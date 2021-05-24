Much loved staff member celebrates 40 years of service at Mansfield school

Linda King started at Ladybrook’s Flying High Academy as a cleaner in 1981. She then became a midday supervisor and is now senior midday supervisor.

Throughout her career Linda has been witness to many changes, and supported thousands of children during her time working in education.

Linda says she had no idea when she started her job that she would still be working at the same place 40 years on.

Linda King celebrated 40 years of service at Ladybrook’s Flying High Academy

She said: “I knew I would always work in a school as I love working with children. But it never occurred to me I would still be here 40 years later.

"Things are very different now, much safer with far higher standards within school, it’s far better now.”

Linda says she is constantly recognised by former pupils.

She said: “I quite often meet former pupils who are now parents with children of their own, even with children attending this school.

"Or I can be walking through town and hear someone shouting Mrs King.

"I wasn’t expecting the school to do the presentation assembly, in fact I didn’t realise I’d been here that long, and it took me by surprise. It was lovely and much appreciated.”

Jane Adams, office administrator and attendance officer, said: “Linda is a much loved member of the Flying High Academy team and in fact everyone in the school office sees Linda as a surrogate mum.