M&S jubilee event raises hundreds for John Eastwood Hospice

The Marks & Spencer outlet at the South Normanton retail park held a special event that included a guest appearance from Percy Pig, the character who appears on many of the shop’s food products.

The event was hailed as a huge success, particularly as it raised more than £600 for the John Eastwood Hospice.

Elizabeth Golding, a sales advisor at the store, said: “It was a great event that proved to be very popular. Percy Pig’s appearance was wonderful and people of ages liked him.”

Elizabeth added that it was the first of many community events that M&S had in store for the future.

1. image0.jpeg Percy Pig stopped by to help the fundraising efforts of the shop. Photo: M&S Photo Sales

2. image2.jpeg Fundraising at the jubilee event will help the work of John Eastwood Hospice. Photo: M&S Photo Sales

3. image4.jpeg Cardboard cutouts proved popular. Photo: M&S Photo Sales

4. image3.jpeg A supporter mans a fundraising stall. Photo: M&S Photo Sales