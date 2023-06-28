News you can trust since 1952
MPs visit Sutton steel company to explore firm's contribution to HS2

The MPs for Ashfield and Mansfield visited a firm in Sutton to witness its work producing steel for the HS2 project.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson and Mansfield MP Ben Bradley paid a special visit to BRC Reinforcements on June 23 to see first-hand the innovative work that the steel company is doing to produce high quality steel for HS2.

BRC was established in 1908 and is the UK’s largest supplier of steel reinforcement and associated products for concrete.

The business has also provided steel reinforcement for other iconic projects like the second Severn Crossing and Wembley Stadium.

MPs Lee Anderson and Ben Bradley stood with representatives from BRC Reinforcement. Photo: submitted.MPs Lee Anderson and Ben Bradley stood with representatives from BRC Reinforcement. Photo: submitted.
MPs Lee Anderson and Ben Bradley stood with representatives from BRC Reinforcement. Photo: submitted.
HS2 is the largest infrastructure project in Europe and is set to link cities in Scotland with Manchester, Birmingham, and London, via a high-speed rail line. It is a part of the Government’s plans to deliver levelling up and to secure growth and investment in regions like the Midlands.

Many thousands of jobs have been created as a result of HS2, including 1,100 apprenticeships.

Mr Anderson said: “BRC Reinforcement is yet another great example of the amazing businesses we have on our doorstep and one that is contributing supplies to a significant project like HS2.

“I am a major champion of investing in local talent, so I was delighted to meet with workers at BRC Reinforcement and to talk with them about the skills that they have gained at this company.

“I welcome businesses like BRC, as they remind our young people that there are many fantastic employment opportunities in our area, that will allow them to contribute to major national projects.”

