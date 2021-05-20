MP welcomes tourism minister to Bolsover Castle

Mark Fletcher MP and Tourism Minister Oliver Dowden MP

Since his election Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher has campaigned to raise the profile of the area’s tourism potential. There are a number of incredible hotspots in the Bolsover constituency, including Creswell Crags, Bolsover Castle and Hardwick Hall to name just a few.

During Oliver Dowden MP’s visit Mark had the chance to highlight the tremendous potential the Bolsover constituency has for creating jobs in the industry.

Mark said: “It’s been great to have Oliver come and visit Bolsover Castle to see the brilliant tourism potential we have here in Bolsover.

“We have a bourgeoning tourism industry here in the constituency and we have the chance to capitalise on the brilliant attractions we have throughout the area.