The Ashfield MP Lee Anderson met with Severn Trent following numerous complaints about the storm overflow at Skegby Brook.

Severn Trent has an agreement with the Environment Agency allowing it to discharge diluted sewage into the water to prevent it backing up into peoples' homes.

Residents had complained to Mr Anderson and Skegby Councillor Melanie Darrington that the overspill discharge from the pipe was creating “a foul smell.”

The disgusting overflow complete with raw sewage

The area also looked unsightly, with remnants of sanitary towels and wipes trapped in the outlet grill, as well as graffiti, litter and brick work removed.

Meeting at the site, Mr Anderson said Severn Trent had explained to him that the overflow had been used three times in the past year, during periods of excessive rain to avoid flooding.

A new system was now in operation notififying crews when the system was triggered, allowing Severn Trent to immediately clear the area. CCTV will also be installed to prevent vandalising and littering.

The MP acknowledged the improvements, whilst sharing residents frustrations and asked Severn Trent to consider using a shield to skim off the sewage debris.

Pictured from left to right: Lee Anderson with River Rangers Joanna Smith, Luke McCusker and Zara Butler.

He said the utility company would “explore the possibility” and also of installing a hood over the drain.

Mr Anderson said: “This was a productive meeting. The Severn Trent team seemed open to my suggestions and eager to make the area better. I will continue to liaise with them.”

Residents were also encouraged to contact the MP about Skegby Brook issues at [email protected] so he could pass on complaints to Severn Trent.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said the site meeting was a “great opportunity” to explain how its network worked and storm overflow use.

"We explained how this overflow site is performing exactly how it’s meant to; to protect homes and businesses by redirecting water to nearby water courses during heavy rainfall,” he said.

“We sent teams to tidy up the area as soon as we became aware of customer concerns. We’re planning to go back out in the near future, to carry out further improvements.”

Severn Trent said also recently announced its ‘Get River Positive ‘commitment, with key points aimed at the “restoration and revitalisation” of the region’s rivers.