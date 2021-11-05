MP pledges to help pubs and breweries in Eastwood recover and thrive

Eastwood MP Lee Anderson is supporting the 'Long Live the Local' campaign.

The MP joins more than 125,000 people who have signed the petition so far, including 233 across the Ashfield district alone.

Mr Anderson is calling on the Government to lower VAT and Business Rates for pubs and for an overall reduction in Beer Duty.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on brewers and pubs throughout the UK and continues to do so as the sector tries to kickstart its recovery.

The sector needs an immediate boost and the fact that a local pub adds £100,000 to local economy, creates jobs and acts as a social hub, underlines how directly investment in the form of lower VAT, Business Rates and an overall cut to beer duty can help pubs and their communities to recover.

Brewing and pubs in Eastwood and Ashfield supports 1,174 jobs and contributes £26million to the local economy.

With £1 in every £3 pounds spent in UK pubs going to the taxman, British drinkers and pub goers are overtaxed and this is hampering the recovery of our cherished locals and Britain`s brewers.

Commenting on the campaign, Lee Anderson MP said: “Pubs are at the heart of communities in Eastwood and across Ashfield, but with pubs bearing a disproportionate burden as a result of the pandemic the Government should consider cutting unfair taxes on pubs that are hampering their recovery.

“I’m supporting the Long Live the Local campaign and calling on the Chancellor to lower VAT & Business Rates for pubs and reduce Beer Duty overall at this year’s Budget to support the recovery of pubs.”

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association said: “85% of pubs are based in community and rural areas, bringing jobs to the parts of the UK that need them most.

“They employ over 600,000 people, of which 43% are under 25. Cutting Business Rates, VAT and an overall reduction in Beer Duty would go a long way to helping pubs and brewers across Ashfield that are desperately trying to recover.