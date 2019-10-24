MP Ben Bradley meets with Sajid Javid to discuss Mansfield issues ahead of budget

Mansfield's MP Ben Bradley has met with the Chancellor of the Exchequer ahead of a potential budget in a few weeks' time.

Among the issued raised by Mr Bradley were plans for the A60 Sainsbury's junction, a replanting programme in Sherwood Forest, and a campaign to target smokers.

Ben Bradley

Mr Bradley said: “Last year’s budget was really welcome, with the announcement of additional support for Miners’ welfares and more support for our High Streets.

"The announcements showed that the Government is making Mansfield and Warsop a priority. I’m always taking every opportunity to make sure local issues are firmly on the Government’s radar.

"The A60 is a regular concern that constituents raise with me so I’m pushing the Chancellor to speed up A60 Sainsbury’s junction plans.

"I held a debate on improving transport links in Nottinghamshire earlier this year and I also had the former Secretary of State for Transport up to Mansfield to see the junction for himself. I’m not sure if there’s an MP that isn’t aware of the issues the A60 causes in Mansfield!

"A programme of replanting in Sherwood Forest would not only have an invaluable environmental impact, but it would also be a big sell for local tourists. We have a rich history to be proud of and I think that we need to take advantage of the potential there is to really connect with nature and be immersed in the forest.

"I’m also keen to encourage Government to spend money on targeting smokers with useful information about how to quit smoking. In the long-term, it would save the NHS a lot of money and also improve the state of our health.”