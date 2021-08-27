Motorists warned of delays as months of roadworks set to start in Pleasley

Gas distribution network Cadent is carrying out the work as part of its mains replacement programme.

A Cadent spokeswoman said: “This is a 30-year programme which aims to replace existing iron gas pipes with tough new plastic ones that will last at least 80 years.

“So our teams can safely complete this vital work we will be closing Newboundmill Lane, Pleasley.

“The road will be closed at the junction of Terrace Lane, Pleasley, although access for residents will be maintained. We are asking all residents to follow the diversion which will be signposted.”

The spokeswoman said letters were being sent to affected residents.

The work is due to begin on September 6 and continue until November 29.

The firm apologised after a sign with an incorrect end date for the work was “placed in error”. It said the sign has since been changed.