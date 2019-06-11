Motorists urged to avoid flooded Rufford ford

Motorists are being urged to avoid Rufford Lane, due to the ford flooding the road, making it impassable.

A spokesman for Rufford Abbey Country Park said the park will remain open today, and urged visitors to take the A614 instead of Rufford Lane.

A resident of Rufford Lane reported that three vehicles has already become stuck attempting to pass through the ford, which is two metres deep and rising.

Forecasters have warned that parts of the UK could be inundated with more than 100mm of rain this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain across Nottinghamshire from 4am on Monday until midday on Thursday.

The heavy rain is expected to last until about 7pm on Wednesday

Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible today.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service reminded motorists to take care on the county’s roads due to the heavy rain.

A spokeswoman said: "Driving conditions are likely to be challenging, and we would always advise leaving plenty of space between yourself and the vehicle in front.

"Speed limits are in place for a reason, and you should always alter your driving to the conditions.

"It is best to avoid braking sharply in poor conditions, and instead slow down gently to stop.

"Most importantly, leave extra time for your journey and #DriveToArrive at all times."