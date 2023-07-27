The road remains closed and fire crews are still at the scene.

A post on the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service Facebook page said: “At 1.05am we were called to a road traffic collision involving a lorry on the A614.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The road is still closed between the junction of Station Road and the junction between the A614 and B6030, and diversions are in place and is expected to be closed for some time.

Fire engines from Worksop and Edwinstowe are still in attendance, continuing to dampen down the fire.

"Please find alternative routes.

“Fire engines from Worksop and Edwinstowe are still in attendance, continuing to dampen down the fire.