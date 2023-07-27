News you can trust since 1952
Motorists advised to avoid A614 near Rufford after lorry fire

Motorists are being advised to avoid the A614 near Rufford after a lorry fire in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, July 27).
By Shelley Marriott
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read

The road remains closed and fire crews are still at the scene.

A post on the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service Facebook page said: “At 1.05am we were called to a road traffic collision involving a lorry on the A614.

“The road is still closed between the junction of Station Road and the junction between the A614 and B6030, and diversions are in place and is expected to be closed for some time.

Fire engines from Worksop and Edwinstowe are still in attendance, continuing to dampen down the fire.
"Please find alternative routes.

“Fire engines from Worksop and Edwinstowe are still in attendance, continuing to dampen down the fire.

"We’re still on scene working with partners to dampen down the fire and make the scene safe.”

