Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after collision with lorry and car in Sutton

A male motorcyclist was taken to King's Mill Hospital last night after a collision with a car and lorry.

The incident happened on Alfreton Road, Sutton, last night (May 16).

The incident happened on Alfreton Road, Sutton, last night (May 16).

Nottinghamshire Police received a call at 9.58pm, and described the motorcyclists injuries as 'serious'.