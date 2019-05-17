Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after collision with lorry and car in Sutton

A male motorcyclist was taken to King's Mill Hospital last night after a collision with a car and lorry.

The incident happened on Alfreton Road, Sutton, last night (May 16).

The incident happened on Alfreton Road, Sutton, last night (May 16).

The incident happened on Alfreton Road, Sutton, last night (May 16).

Nottinghamshire Police received a call at 9.58pm, and described the motorcyclists injuries as 'serious'.