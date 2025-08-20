Police are appealing for information following the death of a motorcyclist in a collision in Sutton.

Emergency services were called to Alfreton Road, Sutton, around 11.20pm on Tuesday (August 19) after reports of a single vehicle collision.

The rider of the motorbike, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed overnight while investigations took place but has since reopened.

Officers now want to speak to anyone who saw the motorcycle, which was travelling towards the A38, in the moments before the collision.

Detective Inspector Jamie Moore, of the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The thoughts of the investigation team are with the family of the motorcyclist following this tragic incident.

“Specially trained officers will be deployed to support them while our investigations continue.

“The collision occurred on a busy road close to the A38 and we believe there were a number of other vehicles and pedestrians in the area who may have witnessed something which could assist us.

“Likewise, there may be motorists with recorded footage which could help us understand exactly what happened.”

Anyone who can help should call police on 101, quoting incident 832 of 19 August 2025, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.