A record number of 9,626 children applied for a secondary school place for September 2022 through Nottinghamshire Council, almost 400 more than last year.

Despite the increase in demand for school places, the council said its success rate in meeting preferences for parents and carers is comparable with previous years with 8,566 applicants, 89 per cent, being offered their first preference and 9,306, or 96.7 per cent being allocated a place at one of their four preferences.

Coun Tracey Taylor, council children and young people’s committee chairman, said: “We are delighted so many parents have secured places for their children at one of their preferred schools.

“Schools have gone above and beyond to accommodate the demand for extra places.

“We are proud we were still able to offer more than 96 per cent of families one of their preferences even with the growing pupil numbers, and where that has not been possible, we have done everything we can to find an acceptable place for that child.”

The new figures show which Mansfield and Ashfield secondary schools are hardest to get into.

Below is a list of those schools, including the number of places and how many children are on each school’s waiting list.

Parents and carers not been offered a place for their child at their preferred school have the right of appeal to an independent panel.

Information on how to appeal is available at nottinghamshire.gov.uk/admissions

All Saints, Mansfield All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy, Broomhill Lane, Mansfield. Number of places: 192. Oversubscribed by: 48.

Ashfield School, Kirkby Ashfield School, Sutton Road, Kirkby. Number of places: 405. Oversuscribed by: 160.

Kirkby College Kirkby College, Tennyson Street, Kirkby. Number of places: 150. No waiting list.

Meden School, Warsop Meden School, Burns Lane, Market Warsop. Number of places: 200. Oversuscribed by: 32.