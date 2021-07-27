Over the next 12 months Morrisons will add an additional 100 rapid chargers to its supermarkets.

Andrew Ball, fuel and services manager of Morrisons, said: "We know customers don’t want to spend hours waiting for their cars to charge, which is why we’ve made the decision to install the next generation of rapid chargers. It’s important that we continue to offer our customers the convenience of charging their EVs as they shop or eat with us.

"This summer, whether they're hitting the coast or visiting the beautiful countryside, customers can take comfort in knowing they are always close to one of our charging points.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the next 12 months Morrisons will add an additional 100 rapid chargers to its network

All of the electricity used for charging will come from zero-carbon energy sources like wind and solar.

Morrisons ‘next generation’ rapid chargers can charge an electric car up to six times quicker than standard charging points used by other supermarkets. They will enable customers to charge their car up even during a short shopping trip or a quick visit to a Morrisons Cafe.

A typical 30 to 40 minute charge will give drivers up to 100 miles of travel range.