Morrisons is expanding its rapid charging points for electric vehicles
Morrisons, which has a store in Mansfield, is expanding its network of ‘next generation’ rapid electric charging points for electric vehicles, allowing customers to charge the majority of cars from flat to full battery in under 45 minutes.
Over the next 12 months Morrisons will add an additional 100 rapid chargers to its supermarkets.
Andrew Ball, fuel and services manager of Morrisons, said: "We know customers don’t want to spend hours waiting for their cars to charge, which is why we’ve made the decision to install the next generation of rapid chargers. It’s important that we continue to offer our customers the convenience of charging their EVs as they shop or eat with us.
"This summer, whether they're hitting the coast or visiting the beautiful countryside, customers can take comfort in knowing they are always close to one of our charging points.”
All of the electricity used for charging will come from zero-carbon energy sources like wind and solar.
Morrisons ‘next generation’ rapid chargers can charge an electric car up to six times quicker than standard charging points used by other supermarkets. They will enable customers to charge their car up even during a short shopping trip or a quick visit to a Morrisons Cafe.
A typical 30 to 40 minute charge will give drivers up to 100 miles of travel range.
