Residents in Delamere Drive, Mansfield, celebrate the Queen's long reign.

More wonderful snapshots from your Queen's jubilee celebrations in Mansfield

Celebrations lit up towns and villages across Mansfield and Ashfield as the area toasted the Queen’s 70th anniversary.

By Lucy Roberts
Monday, 6th June 2022, 1:44 pm

Communities pulled out the stops to give families a memorable four-day bank holiday weekend, with beacon lighting ceremonies, street parties galore, picnics and beer festivals.

Here are some more of your highlights from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

1. Street party

Delamere Drive residents held their own street party in aid of the Queen's jubilee.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Celebrations

Enjoying the festivities at the Platinum Jubilee street party on Delamere Drive.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Party vibes

The street party organisers celebrate a successful day at the Delamere Drive celebrations.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Community spirit

The Delamere Drive street party saw residents enjoying a meal together in front of their homes.

Photo: Brian Eyre

