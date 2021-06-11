More than one million Covid-19 vaccines administered in Nottinghamshire

As of yesterday (Thursday, June 10), 1,042,531 vaccines have been administered in total since the start of the programme with 445,832 of these vaccines being second doses.

Amanda Sullivan, accountable officer for NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG, John Brewin, chief executive on Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Tracy Taylor, chief executive of Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust have praised the achievement of staff and volunteers.

They said: “Reaching one million vaccines is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the hard work of NHS staff, the teams working operationally behind the scenes, those who have retrained to help and the many volunteers who we could not deliver this programme without.

More than one million vaccine doses have been administered in Nottinghamshire (Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“We would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the public who have waited patiently for their vaccine and booked promptly once being called up. Thank you for you continued support.

“While we celebrate this milestone achievement, we are by no means complacent. There are still residents eligible for a vaccination who are yet to come forward and we encourage you to do so. You have not missed your opportunity to get a vaccine, there will be one waiting for you.”

Currently, those aged 25 to 39-years-old can book an appointment by calling 119 or visiting the National Booking Website, www.nhs.uk/book-a-coronavirus-vaccination.