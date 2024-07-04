More than nine in ten Nottinghamshire children accepted into first-choice school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than nine in ten children in Nottinghamshire got into their first-choice school this year, new figures show.

In Nottinghamshire, 17,587 applications were submitted for places in primary and secondary schools for the upcoming academic year.

Of these, 93 per cent received their first preference – the same as last year.

Across England 83 per cent of secondary and 93 per cent of primary pupils got into the school they wanted, a minor improvement on last year.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: "It’s great to see that more parents are getting their first-place preferences, and this is likely to be a national trend we’ll see in future years too as the number of school pupils continues to fall because of a decline in births.

"It won’t be evenly spread, however, and there will continue to be pressure on places in some schools because of local factors."