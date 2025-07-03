More than a hundred objections over plans to build affordable homes in Edwinstowe

A plan to build 50 affordable homes in Edwinstowe has been met with over a hundred objections from residents.

Morro Partnerships applied for planning permission to build the homes on land north of Mansfield Road in Edwinstowe in July last year.

The site spans across 2.39 hectares – equivalent to three and a half football pitches.

Under the proposals, a mix of four one‑bedroom, 14 two‑bedroom and 32 three‑bedroom houses will be built along with landscaping to improve the surrounding area.

The proposed layout of the development on land north of Mansfield Road in Edwinstowe

These will include bungalows, maisonettes, terraced and semi‑detached properties.

All the homes will be classed as affordable housing – including a mix of affordable rent and shared ownership properties.

However, some residents and local councillors have objected to any development on the land.

Edwinstowe Parish Council also says the village cannot support more housing, as this will put more pressure on local services like schools and GP surgeries.

They also raised concerns over road safety for pedestrians.

Nottinghamshire County Council which is in charge of roads, raised concerns over parking and road layouts, but dropped the objection following discussions with the developer to manage on-street parking.

Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust also objected to the plans.

It believes the ecological assessment from 2021 is no longer reliable, and have called for updated surveys and more wildlife-friendly design features.

A total of 106 residents objected to the development.

They raised concerns over the pressure on local services, traffic, parking and impact on the character of the village.

Under the recommendations, the developer is required to provide £264,708 into the area under Section 106 contributions.

This includes £193,743 towards primary education, £1,384.07 per home for community facilities in Edwinstowe and £1,762 towards improvements at Edwinstowe Library.

A report by council officers says the delivery of 50 affordable homes will bring major benefit to the village and “outweighs” the concerns raised, which they say can be “effectively controlled” with planning conditions.

Documents read: “On balance, the proposal is considered to represent a sustainable form of development that accords with the Development Plan when read as a whole.

“The significant public benefit of delivering 50 affordable homes is a material consideration that outweighs the remaining issues, which can all be reasonably and effectively controlled by planning conditions.

“It is therefore concluded that there are no material considerations of sufficient weight to justify a decision otherwise than in accordance with the development plan.”

The plans are set to go through Newark & Sherwood District Council’s planning committee today (Thursday, July 3), when it is recommended for approval subject to conditions.