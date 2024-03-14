Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There were over a hundred buildings and sites across the country added to Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register for 2023, which “gives an annual snapshot of the health of England’s valued historic buildings and places”.

The public body said the programme shines a light on historic sites most in need and has brought local people together in caring for and enjoying their heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Mckeague, chief executive of the Architectural Heritage Fund, said: “We have worked with hundreds of community-led schemes to rescue and reuse historic buildings, including many on the at-risk register.

More than a dozen historic sites in Nottinghamshire are considered to be at risk, new figures have revealed.

“These projects might be about bringing a redundant lido back into use or turning an old bank building into affordable housing or a former church into a new workspace – each is about saving a piece of vital local heritage and giving it a sustainable future use.”

Of all the buildings and sites on the register, 789 were assessed to be in a very bad condition, while the most – 1,707 were in a poor condition.

Of these, no solution was agreed for 549 in a ‘immediate risk of further rapid deterioration or loss of fabric’. There was also no solution agreed for 1,019 sites suffering from ‘slow decay’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Historic sites determined to be in a very bad condition or at risk of neglect, decay or inappropriate development in Nottinghamshire include Church of St John the Evangelist, Mansfield; Bridge Street, Mansfield; Annesley Hall, Annesley; Wansley Hall manorial site, Selston; Selston and Sutton in Ashfield Church; Market Place, Sutton; Eastwood conservation area; Kimberley conservation area; Nuthall conservation area; Shireoaks Hall, Thorpe Lane, Shireoaks; Church of St Oswald, Worksop and Church of St Giles, Worksop.

Liz Fuller, buildings at risk officer at SAVE Britain's Heritage, said: “It is vitally important to monitor and find new uses for historic buildings which are being neglected as they can deteriorate in condition very quickly.

“The worse the condition of the building, the more expensive it will be to bring them back into use. Our historic buildings are a national resource and bring character and interest to our streets.”

Historic England said around 6,800 historic sites have been rescued over the past 25 years – equivalent to around three-quarters of the entries on the original register from 1998.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive Duncan Wilson added: “Protecting our heritage is so important.

“The Heritage at Risk programme shines a light on our historic sites most in need and can help to attract funding and help.

“After a quarter of a century of the Heritage at Risk Register, we are celebrating how many places have been saved and continue to find new ways to involve local people in caring for and enjoying their heritage.”