More than 80,000 in the Midlands take up offer of first dose of lifesaving Covid vaccine in January

The NHS is now reminding everyone that the vaccine offer is evergreen and it is never too late to have that vital first dose.

More than eight million people in the Midlands have now had their first dose and, in January, 84,872 first doses of the Covid vaccine were delivered in the region chiefly among the younger age ranges.

In the East Midlands, on average 76 per cent of 16 to 17-year-olds, 79 per cent of 18 to 24s, 78 per cent of 25 to 29s and 87 per cent of 30 to 34-year-olds have now received their first dose.

Those who are eligible can now use the NHS online walk-in finder to find the most convenient site to get their first, second dose or booster without an appointment.

The offer remains open to anyone who has not yet come forward.

Everyone should get all three doses as soon as they are able – while two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine provides strong protection against the Delta variant, data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows two doses of the vaccine are not enough to protect from Omicron. The UKHSA data shows shortly after getting a booster, you are 85 per cent less likely to end up in hospital than if you are unvaccinated.

Roz Lindridge, the NHS England and NHS Improvement director responsible for overseeing the vaccination programme across the Midlands, said: “It’s so encouraging to see so many young people coming forward for their first dose of the lifesaving Covid vaccine in the Midlands. The first jab is the first step towards getting boosted to protect yourself against Omicron.

“If you turned down the offer of the vaccine some time ago, it’s okay to have a change of heart and come forward now. It is never too late for people to get their vaccine as it is an evergreen offer.

“The evidence is clear; vaccination provides the best protection for you and your loved ones against coronavirus. So, I urge anyone yet to come forward for their first, second dose or booster – to check where their nearest site is online and get protected now”.

The NHS is also reminding people who had Covid-19 over Christmas to get boosted now if they haven’t already done so.

Recovering from the virus provides people with some antibodies, but it is still absolutely crucial everyone receives their first, second and booster doses of the vaccine for maximum protection.

