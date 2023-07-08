Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals, says 507 people had appointments affected by the action in June.

The strike, by members of the British Medical Association, came in a longstanding row between union bosses and ministers over pay.

Members of the BMA walked out for 72 hours between June 14-17 in the third round of industrial action by the BMA.

King\'s Mill Hospital in Sutton, run by Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Now the trust has confirmed it rescheduled 451 outpatient appointments during this period, while 56 elective inpatient procedures were also moved.

It says the decision to reschedule the appointments during the strike action was taken to “prioritise safe urgent and emergency care”.

Hospital trusts are preparing for a fourth round of BMA strike action later this month when junior doctors will walk out from July 13-18, followed by strike action by July 20-21.

The trust says it is already preparing for this industrial action and has thanked hospital staff for their efforts last month.

In a report, Paul Robinson, trust chief executive, said: “We recognise the importance of good pay and conditions in making great patient care happen across our hospitals.”

In the most recent board of directors meeting, he said: “We continue to prepare and respond to periods of industrial action.

“Thank you to our colleagues for their response and for going above and beyond to keep patients safe.

“The report explains the cost of the action in terms of rescheduled appointments. We hope for a swift conclusion.

“However, we’re now preparing for a further round of junior doctors’ action between July 13-18 and, for the first time, consultants taking action the following week.”

It follows the trust also reporting “hundreds” of appointments and operations being cancelled or rescheduled as a result of previous industrial action.

It is as the BMA, which is organising both the junior doctors’ and consultants’ strike action this month, said walkouts are “not inevitable”.

Both strikes are the result of what it describes as “real-terms pay cuts” over the past decade putting “the future of the NHS” at risk.

The union said: “Strike action is not inevitable and it is well within the Government’s gift to present us with a reasonable offer that would stop industrial action in its tracks.

“This isn’t just about pay – it’s about protecting the future of the NHS.

“If we sit by and accept further real-terms pay cuts, we risk losing more of our most senior and experienced clinicians at a time when the NHS and patients need them most.”

A Government spokesman said: “We hugely value the work of NHS consultants and it is disappointing the BMA consultants have voted to take strike action.

“Consultants received a 4.5 per cent pay uplift last financial year.

“Strikes are hugely disruptive for patients and put pressure on other NHS staff.

“We’ve been engaging with the BMA consultants committee on their concerns already and stand ready to open talks again – we urge them to come to the negotiating table rather than proceeding with their proposed strike dates.

