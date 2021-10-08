More than 25,000 school children will benefit from free school meals during October half-term in Nottinghamshire

This means that more than 25,000 school children across the county will receive 250,000 meals this October half-term.

Coun Tracey Taylor, chairman of Children and Young People’s Committee, said that the council recognised the cost of living challenges were impacting on large numbers of people and was grateful to receive the funding to continue the support until the end of the year.

The £15-per-week vouchers will be distributed to those eligible by their schools.

It follows the Government’s announcement to support those most in need with the £500m Household Support Fund.

Coun Taylor said she was delighted the grant will help families who most need it during the school holidays.

She said: “This will be very welcome news to families across Nottinghamshire and it will be one less thing for them to worry about this winter.

“This council was one of the first in the country to support the Free School Meals initiative in March 2020 and I’m very pleased that we will continue to back it.”

Coun Taylor praised the efficient and effective way the vouchers were distributed by schools and the close working relationship between the council and head teachers.