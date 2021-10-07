More than 12,000 Nottinghamshire residents have their say in Big Notts survey

The public engagement was the biggest ever undertaken by Nottinghamshire County Council and the feedback will be central to its ambitious new Council Plan that will be launched later this autumn.

The Council Plan will share a vision for Nottinghamshire for the next ten years and beyond while detailing its priorities for the next four years.

Coun Ben Bradley MP, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “The response to the Big Notts Survey has been incredible and I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who took the time to complete the survey and for contributing to improving the future for our county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey will be used to help form the Council Plan

"We now have a wealth of data from the survey and are busy analysing it all, so we get a clear and detailed picture of people’s priorities and what matter most to our residents.

"This is will be core to our Council Plan where we want to share a bold vision for how Nottinghamshire can emerge from the pandemic and prosper by making the most of any opportunities and from our many resources and assets.”

Some of the early findings, these include, 63 per cent of people ranked their biggest concern since the start of the pandemic as the physical health of themselves, their friends, family, and others, over the next two years the two main concerns are climate change and a return to restrictions due to a resurgence of Covid-19, when asked about the biggest changes people would like to see made to their local area in the next ten years, 47 per cent identified improving the condition of the roads as a priority and considering the county’s future, 46 per cent ranked improving the quality and access to health services would most help make Nottinghamshire a better place to live and work.