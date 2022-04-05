More than 1,000 Nottighamshire children helped to become 'wellbeing warriors' at mental health enterprise
Nottinghamshire based mental health social enterprise, Active Minds, has helped more than 1,000 children participate in mental and physical health programmes in the last 12 months.
Active Minds works in partnership with several local schools and organisations and delivers mental and physical health programmes for children and focus on the importance of talking and sharing as well as being physically active.
The children participate in several unique activities such as boxing, kickboxing and fitness activites to improve their mental and physical health and their main Wellbeing Warriors programme delivers high engagement levels and excellent feedback from the children that participate.
Graeme Wheatley, founder of Active Minds said: “We are incredibly proud to hit this key milestone.
"When we set up Active Minds, we had an aspiration to help 1,000 children, to achieve that in 12 months feels incredible.
"This is even more inspiring when you consider that we are all volunteers that give our own time to deliver these programmes.”