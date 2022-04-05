More than 1,000 Nottighamshire children helped to become 'wellbeing warriors' at mental health enterprise

Active Minds works in partnership with several local schools and organisations and delivers mental and physical health programmes for children and focus on the importance of talking and sharing as well as being physically active.

The children participate in several unique activities such as boxing, kickboxing and fitness activites to improve their mental and physical health and their main Wellbeing Warriors programme delivers high engagement levels and excellent feedback from the children that participate.

Graeme Wheatley, founder of Active Minds said: “We are incredibly proud to hit this key milestone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children who have completed the Wellbeing Warriors programme at Active Minds

"When we set up Active Minds, we had an aspiration to help 1,000 children, to achieve that in 12 months feels incredible.