There is currently an average waiting time of 12 weeks for a first assessment for autism and the local waiting list for diagnosis stands at more than 400 people.

A new pre-diagnostic service which provides information and support to people from the earliest opportunity has now been approved.

It includes information and guidance, online, over the phone and face to face, as well as.

It also sees the development of a Nottinghamshire Autism Alliance to support organisations delivering services.

Coun Boyd Elliott, council adult social care and public health committee chairman, said: “People who have already been through the process of waiting for an assessment have fed back that a lack of guidance or support can have a negative impact on their mental health.

"This service will help to close the current gap and offer people information and support in a timely manner, which we hope will prevent a deterioration of their situation.

"By supporting and signposting people to services within their community whilst they are waiting for a diagnosis, we can help them to avoid a mental health crisis.”