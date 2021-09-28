More support for people waiting for autism diagnosis in Notts
People waiting for a diagnosis of autism will receive additional support thanks to a new Nottinghamshire-wide service.
There is currently an average waiting time of 12 weeks for a first assessment for autism and the local waiting list for diagnosis stands at more than 400 people.
A new pre-diagnostic service which provides information and support to people from the earliest opportunity has now been approved.
It includes information and guidance, online, over the phone and face to face, as well as.
It also sees the development of a Nottinghamshire Autism Alliance to support organisations delivering services.
Coun Boyd Elliott, council adult social care and public health committee chairman, said: “People who have already been through the process of waiting for an assessment have fed back that a lack of guidance or support can have a negative impact on their mental health.