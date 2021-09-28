More support for people waiting for Autism diagnosis in Nottinghamshire

There is currently an average waiting time of 12 weeks for a first assessment for Autism and the local waiting list for diagnosis stands at 411 people.

A new pre-diagnostic service which provides information and support to people from the earliest opportunity has now been approved and includes information and guidance, online, over the phone and face to face, the development of a Nottinghamshire Autism Alliance to support organisations delivering services and other key individuals including experts by experience and people in the voluntary and community sector and expansion of existing online learning resources for people and their families. The resources are provided via YouTube and offer initial tools, information and tips.

Coun Boyd Elliott, chair of Adult Social Care and Public Health Committee, said: “People who have already been through the process of waiting for an assessment have fed back that a lack of guidance or support can have a negative impact on their mental health.

"This service will help to close the current gap and offer people information and support in a timely manner, which we hope will prevent a deterioration of their situation.

"By supporting and signposting people to services within their community whilst they are waiting for a diagnosis, we can help them to avoid a mental health crisis.”