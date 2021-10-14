More jobs coming to Mansfield and Ashfield as Domino's announced plans to recruit 8,000 staff

The fast-food chain, which has outlets around Mansfield and Ashfield, has already recruited thousands of workers in the past year to keep up with demand, and now hopes to hire around 8,000 drivers nationally.

The latest move comes as a nationwide shortage of goods vehicle drivers continues to plague the UK economy.

Domino's said it offered good long-term prospects, as more than 90% of store managers had started in the kitchen or as delivery drivers.

Could you work for Domino's?

It also stressed that most of the jobs on offer were permanent and not just for Christmas.

In June, Domino's said it was hiring 5,000 cooks and delivery drivers, as staff who joined during the pandemic headed back to former roles after Covid restrictions eased.

In Mansfield, Domino’s is set to move to new premises in the Stockwell Gateway Development at the former bus station site.