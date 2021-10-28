More commuter misery for Mansfield and Ashfield as Thursday's Stagecoach and Trentbarton bus cancellations announced

The affected services, some of which will impact residents commuting to and from work, are posted daily on Twitter.

These cancellations have been affecting pubic transport for many weeks now, with companies blaming ‘operational difficulties at the present time, due to staff shortages’.

Stagecoach East Midlands posted the following information on their Twitter account @StagecoachEMid for Thursday October 28, with more than 60 routes affected.

More than 60 routes are affected today

It said: “The following service journeys will not operate, we apologise for any inconvenience.

“Pronto from Mansfield to Nottingham at 09:15, 12:00, 13:30, 19:30.

“Pronto from Nottingham to Mansfield at 10:10, 12:55, 14:25,20:25.

“Service 23/23a/23b, Mansfield to Langwith at 16:40 and 18:25 and Langwith to Mansfield at 17:25 and 19:50.

“Service 16 from Mansfield to Clipstone at 15:55 and Clipstone to Mansfield at 16:22.

“Service 14 from Mansfield to Kirton at 19:40 and Kirton to Mansfield at 20:38.

“Service 12 from Mansfield to Shirebrook at 07:15, 08:15 and 16:50, and Shirebrook to Mansfield at 07:50, 08:59 and 17:30.

“Service 11, Mansfield to Meden Vale at 07:00 and 15:30 and then Meden Vale to Mansfield at 07:29 and 15:56.

“Service 1 from Mansfield to Designer Outlet at 06:45 ,09:00 ,09:30, 14:30, 16:30.

“Designer Outlet to Mansfield 07:23, 09:48, 10:18, 15:18, 17:18,

Service 1 Mansfield to Huthwaite at 16:45 and Huthwaite to Mansfield at 17:10.

“Woodhouse to Mansfield at 06:15, 07:15, 09:00, 10:45, 11:15, 12:15, 14:00, 16:00, 16:15, 16:45, 18:05, 19:20

“Mansfield to Woodhouse at 06:05, 06:55, 08:45, 10:30, 11:00, 12:00, 13:45, 15:45, 16:00, 16:30, 17:45, 19:10.”

Trentbarton also posted on their Twitter page @trentbartonland: “Unfortunately, we are unable to operate the following services.

"This is primarily due to a shortage of bus drivers which is impacting the bus industry up and down the country.”

The services which were affected were early morning commuter routes on their nines and threes routes.

Claire Finn, a Kirkby resident who commutes to work, criticised the firm for posting the updates on Twitter.

She said: “Is there another way of being updated earlier rather than a half hour tweet daily before your bus is cancelled?

"Not everyone is on twitter or has the internet.”

