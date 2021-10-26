More commuter chaos for Mansfield and Ashfield as further Stagecoach and Trentbarton bus cancellations announced

The affected services, some of which will impact residents commuting to and from work, are posted daily on Twitter.

These cancellations have been affecting pubic transport for many weeks now, with companies blaming ‘operational difficulties at the present time, due to staff shortages’.

Stagecoach East Midlands posted the following information on their Twitter account @StagecoachEMid for Tuesday October 26.

Bus travel is facing further disruptions this week

It said: “The following service journeys will not operate, we apologise for any inconvenience.

“Pronto, which runs from Mansfield to Nottingham is cancelled at 16:30, 18:15, 19:30

Service 16, Mansfield to Clipstone: 16:55

Service 1, Mansfield to Woodhouse at 10:45, 17:00, 17:15, 18:45 and 19:30

“Mansfield to Huthwaite at 17:45

“Mansfield to Designer Outlet at 11:00, 15:30 and 18:00.

Trentbarton also posted on their official Twitter page @trentbartonland: “Unfortunately, we are unable to operate the following services today.

"This is primarily due to a shortage of bus drivers which is impacting the bus industry up and down the country.”

The services which were affected were early morning commuter routes including Mansfield to Derby, Nottingham to Mansfeld and Sutton to Nottingham.

Claire Finn, a Kirkby resident who uses buses to commute to work, criticised the firm for posting the update after some of the journeys had already been missed.

She said: “Is there another way of being updated earlier rather than a half hour tweet daily before your bus is cancelled?

"Not everyone is on twitter or has the internet.”

