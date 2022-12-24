Sport England said the results of its Active Lives survey show a positive increase in young people taking up sports, but there is still “more to do”.

Figures from Sport England's annual survey in schools reveal 50 per cent of children in Ashfield were classed as active – defined as doing an hour or more of activity per day – in the 2021-22 academic year. up from 0 per cent the year before when Covid-19 restrictions heavily impacted children's sports and activities.

Of the 273 children who responded to last year’s survey, 24 per cent were classed as fairly active meaning they did between 30 minutes to an hour of activity per day, while 26 per cent did less than 30 minutes.

The study also showed 22 per cent of children surveyed in Ashfield had volunteered to support sports and activities, including being a sports leader, coaching, stewarding, and refereeing.

Nationally, 3.4 million children, 47 per cent, were classed as active, meaning levels of activity overall had recovered to pre-pandemic levels. The survey found 219,000 more children were now classified as active compared with 2020-21, 45 per cent.

Tim Hollingsworth, Sport England chief executive, said: “This growth is positive, but there’s more to do to help young people from all backgrounds enjoy the benefits of sport and physical activity."

The survey found boys were 5 per cent more likely to be active than girls and children from less affluent families were found to be 10 per cent less likely to be active than those from more affluent families.

Mr Hollingsworth said there is a “long way to go”.

He said: “That’s why we will advocate for children and young people, particularly those facing inequalities and less likely to take part in sport and physical activity, to be given a voice in decisions which affect their experiences to help ensure that those experiences are positive.”

Sports minister Stuart Andrew said: “It is encouraging to see a surge of children and young people returning to enjoy the benefits of physical activity since the pandemic, but I am clear more still needs to be done.”

