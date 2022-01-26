Monumental plans to transform Eastwood and Kimberley town centres revealed ahead of multi-million funding bid

Eastwood and Kimberley town centres are set for a major revamp.

Broxtowe Borough Council wants to transform the two town centres and is putting forward a ‘Levelling Up’ bid to government worth up to £40million.

The plans include a ‘re-introduction of the Victorian high street’ including lighting and street furniture in both towns, with hopes to refurbish Durban House as well as the library in Eastwood.

Plans for Kimberley include public realm improvements and creating a gateway to the town as well as improving the war memorial.

The restoration of Durban House as a 'community hub' plays a big part in the plans for Eastwood.

The council also wants to create a community hub and town centre park.

The bids are due to be discussed at a Jobs and Economy Committee this week.

A report prepared for the meeting has described the impact both bids will have on the area.

On Eastwood, the report states: “Progress is being made on a project to improve sustainable cycling links within Eastwood; between Eastwood and Kimberley, linking to Derbyshire and towards the south of the borough.

“The creation of a new community centre at Durban House to support the mental health of the population run by a self-sustaining social enterprise; and the creation of a new health centre; swimming pool and extended and/or refurbished library.”

Work is already underway to transform the historic Durban House building into a dementia day-care facility and community hub, which includes creating a community garden, a cafe upstairs, and space for dementia patients and their families to receive help and support.

There is also space within the building for a range of other offerings to benefit the community and it is hoped the ‘Levelling Up’ funding will help to truly bring the project to life.

Bouncing back

The report continues its vision for Eastwood’s future by describing ways to help the town centre and its businesses to recover from the pandemic.

It adds: “Rather than focus on a few discrete buildings we have elected to include a £1million regeneration grant fund for local businesses to help recover from the impacts of the pandemic, through premises investment.

“We envisage individual business owners will be able to apply for a discrete grant similar to that which has been deployed via the Town Deal scheme in Stapleford. The improvements to individual premises will help to create and approved appearance of the street scene to increase footfall.”

When it comes to Kimberley the report describes creating better transport links, including the possibility of tram connections for the town.

It states: “Proposals are for improvement to sustainable cycling links similar to Eastwood.

“A really strong opportunity exists to connect Kimberley with the local tourist attraction of Bennerley Viaduct, the Giltbrook Retail Park Eastwood, potentially on to Langley Mill Station and the tram utilising a main spur running parallel to the A610.”

According to the documents a new open-air market could be established alongside a community hub and town centre park.

This could replace the existing Kimberley Cricket Club pavilion while the two cricket pitches would be relocated to land near the Swingate water tower in Babbington Lane.

The report continues: “The over-arching vision is to deliver a new town centre plan which links the leisure centre, a new community hub, business centre and parkland with an enhanced town centre square and public realm.