Lee, 44, who also has links to the Worksop and Ollerton area, went missing on Sunday, October 31, from the Thurcroft area of Rotherham.

Since then, and despite extensive enquiries, there have been no confirmed sightings of him and officers are concerned that he may have come to some harm.

Detective Sergeant Matt Barnes of Rotherham CID, said: “Lee is a family man and for him to have not made contact with them for nearly two months is very worrying.

Lee has been missing since October

“They are concerned for his welfare as are we – and we are urgently appealing to anyone who thinks they may have seen Lee or who has any information about him or his whereabouts to get in contact urgently.

“I would like to appeal to people to look at the photos we have of Lee to see if they recognise him. Likewise if you could please check any outbuildings you may have to see if Lee could be present.”

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of a slim build, with short brown hair and has a number of tattoos. He was last known to be wearing blue jeans, a grey thick hoody top and white Lacoste trainers.

Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be? Do you think you may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area?

He has links to the Ollerton and Worksop area