Missing Kirkby man Andrew Hall has been found

Police have confirmed a man who went missing from the Kirkby area has been found
Andrew Hall 57, went missing on December 29.
Nottinghamshire Police have thanked everyone who helped after they launched a search yesterday.
The force work together with the Missing People charity to support runaways, missing people and their families.
The charity offers a national 24-hour helpline for missing people and their families, support, advice and guidance, and practical help to families of missing people. Visit www.missingpeople.org.uk