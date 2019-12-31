Missing Kirkby man Andrew Hall has been found

Police have confirmed a man who went missing from the Kirkby area has been found

Andrew Hall 57, went missing on December 29.

Nottinghamshire Police have thanked everyone who helped after they launched a search yesterday.

The force work together with the Missing People charity to support runaways, missing people and their families.

The charity offers a national 24-hour helpline for missing people and their families, support, advice and guidance, and practical help to families of missing people. Visit www.missingpeople.org.uk