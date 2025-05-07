Missing from Mansfield Woodhouse: Have you seen Demi?
Officers are concerned for Demi’s safety after she was reported missing from the Mansfield Woodhouse area on Wednesday, May 7.
Demi is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, has a medium build, and has long black hair styled in a bun.
She was last seen wearing ripped jeans and a pink hoodie that had stains and paint on it.
If you have seen Demi or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0228_07052025.