Nottinghamshire Police would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal to find him.

If you are concerned about a person and need to report them missing you can do this immediately.

You can report a person missing by phoning your local police force or by visiting your local police station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen Dylan Colley?