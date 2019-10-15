Missing 32-year-old Sutton man found

Sutton man 'located' after being reported missing.

Ryan Nicholson, 32, was last seen in Sutton yesterday, Monday, October 15 but has now been found.

Ryan is described as large build, 6ft 2 tall and has short dark hair.

Ryan was last seen wearing a black top, dark joggers and blue trainers.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "Officers were concerned for his safety after he was reported missing.

"If you have seen Ryan or know where he might be, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 605 of 14/10/19. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."