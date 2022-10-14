Mining memorial on Mansfield's Berry Hill Park has got council's backing

Nottinghamshire Mining Museum submitted a request for support to erect the sculpture and a plaque at Berry Hill Park, close to an existing pit wheel in the area.

The council has recommended the design of the memorial goes out to public consultation and that fundraising pages be set up to meet the £125,000 estimated cost of the project. It is advised that the Nottinghamshire Mining Museum will deliver all the funds and management of the memorial.

The work, if formally approved by the Governance and Standards Committee on Wednesday, October 19, will coincide with the improvement works planned for the park.

The enhancements are part of the Destination Parks project funded by £2.94m of Towns Fund money.

Elected Mayor Andy Abrahams said the erection of the new monument would be a brilliant way to utilise the current wheel structure and bring more visitors to the park.

He said: “I am fully supportive of building a mining memorial at Berry Hill Park which has such a rich history and connection with the mining rallies of days gone by.

"My thanks go out to Nottinghamshire Mining Museum who continue to do fantastic work to inform our residents of our proud mining history.

"Having a monument and a place for our communities to reflect on those who lost loved ones is important. It will revitalise the current structure of the park and be a space to reflect on some of the dangers miners faced going to work each day to keep the country going.

“This monument will be another enhancement to the many changes we are making at Berry Hill Park to attract more visitors from far and wide. I hope this space will bring together the close links with the park’s heritage and mining in the town.”

The ambitious Destination Park project will see new and improved accessible footpaths, dedicated event space and a new building with a multi-functional space, café, toilets and changing rooms.

