The statue, which has been paid for by ex-miners, will be unveiled at a special ceremony on Sunday, April 30, in Shirebrook Market Place.

The design depicts a miner working underground, while a mother and child stand above.

The 4.3-metres sculpture will sit atop a 2m-high, stone-clad plinth and forms part of the council’s plans to regenerate Market Place.

An artist's impression of the sculpture

The event will start from 11.30am with music performed by the Shirebrook Miners Welfare Band.

There will also be speeches from sculptor Peter Walker before the official unveiling at 12.30pm.

This will be followed by a blessing and commemoration and wreaths will be laid.

Prizes will be presented to the winners of the mining themed drawing competition from the local primary and junior schools.