Military to march through Eastwood and mark historic day for the town

The Freedom of Entry parade will take place in June.

On Wednesday, June 22, soldiers and veterans from the 170 (Infrastructure Support) Engineer Group will march through the town centre to exercise their Freedom of the Borough and celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The town will be dressed in red, white and blue bunting and residents and businesses are urged to take to the streets to cheer on its Army heroes as they march through the centre at 1.30pm.

Councillor Milan Radulovic MBE, leader of Broxtowe Borough Council, said: “After the social restrictions over the last few years, I’m thrilled that we can bring this event to the borough as a way to honour our armed forces and her majesty the Queen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Their devotion to serving others is remarkable and I know that Eastwood will give them the rousing welcome that they deserve.”

The parade will also fall during Armed Forces Week and is an opportunity for the unit to exercise their Freedom of the Borough, which was bestowed on them in 2009.

Freedom of Entry allows military units to march through the borough in recognition of their outstanding achievements, commitment and dedication in the service of this country and as an expression of the high regard in which they are held by the council and members of the community.