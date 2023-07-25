Military charity partner up with Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundations Trust

Colonel Kelvin Wright, commanding officer of the Hospital Support Regiment, and specialist Consultant in ICU, was in attendance and talking to members of staff and patients about their experiences in the Armed Forces and in receiving treatment in the NHS.

Kelvin said: “SFH have committed to providing the individual care that many of our veteran’s require after serving and promoting careers available in the NHS for veterans and reservists alike.

“Talking to many colleagues I have met veteran Sherwood Foresters, Tank Regiment veterans, Navy Falklands veterans and many others. It is truly humbling to see the level of armed forces commitment within the trust and to see that reciprocated by the local community with their efforts around Armed Forces Day, and most importantly during Remembrance.”

Colonel Kelvin Wright, commanding officer of the Hospital Support Regiment and Sarah Harris, SSAFA regional fundraising officer

Sarah Harris, regional fundraising Officer for SSAFA, spoke at the event about SSAFA’s new partnership with SFH.

She said: “I want to thank Sherwood Forest hospitals for inviting SSAFA along to their Armed Forces Week celebration.

"During the day I spoke to many staff and patients about how SSAFA works and the support we can provide to our Armed Forces veterans and personnel.

“The opportunity to raise awareness of how the Trust is working to support veteran’s and serving personnel was superb.