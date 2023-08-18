News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Mermaid spotted on Nottinghamshire farm as summer fun continues

A “mythical” mermaid has washed up on a Nottinghamshire farm – as a family-fun site transforms into a tranquil beach with special guests from the sea.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 18th Aug 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read

White Post Farm, the family tourist attraction on Mansfield Road, Farnsfield, will launch an ‘Under the Sea’ event on Saturday, August 19.

Summer Nights: Under the Sea will run from 5.30pm-8pm with tickets available for £9 each for children and adult visitors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors can access a magnitude of summer activities for the evening and enjoy an evening on the coast right here in Nottinghamshire.

Mermaid at White Post Farm.Mermaid at White Post Farm.
Mermaid at White Post Farm.
Most Popular

Children can partake in beach games, take photos with the mermaid and mermen, get glitter tattoos and access to the outdoor play zones.

Ant Moore, farm manager, said: “The farm is a great place to be in the evenings during summer.

“Our mermaid event will be so much fun as we aim to bring this magical experience to our visitors.

Read More
Nottinghamshire street wins share of £1m People’s Postcode Lottery prize
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We wanted to invite the community to the farm, so they can chill out, make memories and enjoy the atmosphere with friends and family.”

To access tickets for the event, visit whitepostfarm.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/50600?catID=49730

More summer fun is on the way for adults too, with the ‘adult bounce, BBQ and pizza’ night set to launch on Saturday, September 9.

Between 5:30pm and 8:00pm – adults will have full access to the farm, including animal visits and play facilities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are £9 for adults but spaces for the child-free night are limited.

Readers can visit whitepostfarm.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/50603?catID=49730 to purchase summer night tickets for the adult only event.

And for other upcoming community events at the site, see www.whitepostfarm.co.uk for more details.

Related topics:NottinghamshireTicketsFarnsfield