White Post Farm, the family tourist attraction on Mansfield Road, Farnsfield, will launch an ‘Under the Sea’ event on Saturday, August 19.

Summer Nights: Under the Sea will run from 5.30pm-8pm with tickets available for £9 each for children and adult visitors.

Visitors can access a magnitude of summer activities for the evening and enjoy an evening on the coast right here in Nottinghamshire.

Mermaid at White Post Farm.

Children can partake in beach games, take photos with the mermaid and mermen, get glitter tattoos and access to the outdoor play zones.

Ant Moore, farm manager, said: “The farm is a great place to be in the evenings during summer.

“Our mermaid event will be so much fun as we aim to bring this magical experience to our visitors.

“We wanted to invite the community to the farm, so they can chill out, make memories and enjoy the atmosphere with friends and family.”

To access tickets for the event, visit whitepostfarm.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/50600?catID=49730

More summer fun is on the way for adults too, with the ‘adult bounce, BBQ and pizza’ night set to launch on Saturday, September 9.

Between 5:30pm and 8:00pm – adults will have full access to the farm, including animal visits and play facilities.

Tickets are £9 for adults but spaces for the child-free night are limited.

Readers can visit whitepostfarm.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/50603?catID=49730 to purchase summer night tickets for the adult only event.