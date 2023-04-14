Men's mental health support group with focus on 'breaking stigma' set to launch in Kirkby

In Sam’s Name was formed after the death of 29-year-old Sam Fisher.

Sam, a teacher at Prospect Hill Junior School, in Worksop, took his own life while travelling in Australia.

His death prompted friend Richard McHugh to set up the support group where men can speak openly about their mental health in a relaxed environment.

Group members on a walk and talk social event.

Richard, aged 44, runs the group alongside Sam’s dad, with help from other friends and family members of the late teacher.

Richard, who grew up in Worksop, but now lives in Kirkby, said: “It is great to know that the work we do is helping people.

“Sadly, suicide rates in the area are so high which shows why there is a need for our group.”

Sam Fisher pictured with Richard McHugh, the chairman of In Sam's Name group.

Every last Sunday of the month, the group offers a monthly walk and talk that caters to men, women, their families, and support networks.

Richard said: “We will be canvassing the Ashfield area in the coming weeks, to let pubs, gyms, doctors, and other community outlets know about our launch.

“It feels good to be able to provide more support for people across Nottinghamshire.

“We are here to chat, to offer companionship, and also signpost members to additional support.

“I live in Kirkby myself and I have seen first-hand how beneficial a group like this could be for our community. It is about finding strength and breaking stigma.”

Sessions

Bassetlaw sessions run alternative weeks, with a Worksop session run at The Edge Community Centre, every other Thursday at 7pm.

The other session is held in Retford on a Monday at 7pm, at The Well, Hospital Road.

Kirkby sessions will run fortnightly at 7pm on a Monday at The Ashfield Centre, Portland Street, Kirkby, from April 24.

The group has also launched a sister organisation – In Sam’s Name, for her – running on a fortnightly basis, every other Thursday at 7pm at The Edge Community Centre.