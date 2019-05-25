Men charged following reports of bricks thrown at cars on Mansfield street

Two men are set to appear in court for criminal damage and theft from a vehicle, after bricks were thrown at vehicles.

Officers were called to Jenford Street in Mansfield on Monday, May 20 at around 9pm following reports of bricks being thrown at parked vehicles.

Jenford Street in Mansfield

Two men were arrested by an off-duty police officer, who was assisted by members of the public, on Monday and have since been charged.

David Harris, 32, of Farmilo Crescent, Mansfield, has been charged with criminal damage.

Lee Hodgkinson, 30, of Elton Close, Mansfield, has been charged with theft from a vehicle.

The incident caused minor damage to one vehicle.

The men are due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on 1 July 2019 (Hodgkinson) and 19 July 2019 (Harris).