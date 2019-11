Two men have been arrested after a fight broke out in a Warsop street yesterday (November 3).

Police received a call at 11.45am reporting a number of men fighting in Watson Street.

One man, aged 42, was arrested on suspicion of affray.

Another man, aged 47, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.

No charges have yet been made.

If you witnessed the incident, or can help police with their enquiries, please call 101, quoting incident number 363 of November 3.