Friends and colleagues of Brian and Neil unveil the memorial bench at Stanton Hill.

Residents and community groups clubbed together to buy the bench at the Co-op site on Fackley Road.

It remembers Brian Chettle and Neil Cook, who did so much for the community.

Brian was a volunteer at Sutton Community Help Centre and a former member of the Territorial Army (TA).

He was killed, at the age of 72, in an accident while walking his dog on the Healdswood Estate in Skegby last November. His death led to calls for improved safety on the estate.

Neil sadly passed away from cancer in 2021. He was a popular member of staff at the Stanton Hill Co-op and described by friends as “one of the most friendly people you could ever meet, always helping the community”.

The bench was installed by Ashfield District Council after arrangements made by Coun Helen-Ann Smith, an Independent councillor for Stanton Hill.

Coun Smith said: “I knew Brian and Neil well. Their deaths have left a large void in the community.

"They were both absolute characters who did so much for others.

"Now, thanks to the generosity of local people, their lives will be commemorated.

"The bench is a well-deserved honour, and we are pleased, as a council, to remember them.”