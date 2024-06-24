Meet the Mansfield community choir director 'making a difference' in the district

By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th Jun 2024, 10:20 BST
A Mansfield community choir director has been nominated for a 'Make a Difference' award for her work.

Claire Eames leads the Mansfield Community Choir, which holds its weekly meetings at St. Alban's Church in Forest Town.

Although the group practices at the church, it is not a “church choir”.

Members sing a broad range of songs across different genres, and the choir is open to people of all ages and abilities.

Community choir director Claire Eames has been nominated for a 'Make a Difference Award' from the BBC.Community choir director Claire Eames has been nominated for a 'Make a Difference Award' from the BBC.
Claire has been named as a finalist in BBC’s Make a Difference Awards for her work with the community.

According to the BBC, ‘The Make a Difference Awards are your chance to say thank you and recognise those who love to make life better for others’.

Claire said: “We are a community choir – I set it up to give people a safe space… And enjoy the love of singing.”

The community choir meet weekly in Forest Town.The community choir meet weekly in Forest Town.
The community choir meet weekly in Forest Town.

Claire started the choir in 2019 as a new mother who experienced loneliness and sought an outlet outside of her home.

She added: “The choir was born from there… To be in the final four just means absolutely everything.”

The winner of the category will be announced at a ceremony in Nottingham on September 13, 2024.

Claire is one of four finalists. She said she was in total “disbelief” when she received the call about her nomination.

When Claire is not working with the choir, she works as a music tutor, helping students perfect their notes.

The community choir will host a summer ball on July 12.

On July 27, there will also be a summer concert, followed by preparations for Remembrance and Christmas celebrations later in the year.

