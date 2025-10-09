Meet the cast of this year’s Mansfield festive pantomime, Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs

According to the cast this year’s show promises to be ‘an absolutely cracking story’ full of ‘glitz and glamour’ and ‘great music’.

Headlining the cast is CBeebies star Katrina Bryan (Nina and the Neurons, Molly & Mack) as the deliciously wicked Evil Queen.

Katrina said: “This is my first baddie role so I’m very excited because I’m from the world of CBeebies and I’m used to smiling sweetly, and being loving to people so I thought it was time for a change.

“It’s going to be so much fun. I’m not used too the audience booing so I’m hoping that won’t give me a self esteem crisis but I genuinely can’t wait.

“I’ve watched the recent Snow White film and my daughter, who is four, so we have also watched the original Disney movie this summer to help prepare me for the role.

“It had been a while since I’d seen the story so it was good to have a refresh.

“This year’s audience will be getting an absolutely cracking story, gorgeous sets and costumes and a fantastic cast. It’s going to be hilarious, it’s romantic, it’s fun and has some incredible dancing and songs.”

Ben Harlow makes a triumphant return as the outrageously fabulous Dame Dilly Donut, promising even more glitter, giggles, and glamour than ever before.

He said: “I was here last year playing Widow Twanky and it’s a lovely theatre with great audiences so it’s great to be back.

“It has great music and a fantasic cast who are so talented and it has so much glitz and glamour.

“I can’t wait to get cracking.”

Also returning is audience favourite Adam Moss as the lovable Muddles, bringing his signature mischief and high-energy humour to the stage, and he told us how he prepares for his role before heading out on stage.

Adam said: “I face the wall and gather my thoughts. A two and a half hour show is very energetic and my job is to gear up the audience and make sure they’re having fun, especially the kids, and I like to be on the same energy as them.

“It’s like a two and a half hour work out so after the show I might have a little sleep or go for wander around outside.”

They are joined by Joseph Dockree (Mrs Doubtfire, Mary Poppins, Cabaret) as the dashing Prince Fredrick, and Emilie du Leslay (Starlight Express, Wind in the Willows, Les Misérables) as the enchanting Snow White.

Emilie said: “Snow White is pretty iconic. She’s one of those heroines that lots of little girls love.

“She was the first role I ever played in a panto, more than ten years ago, so this feels like a full circle moment for me and I really enjoy playing her because she’s very feisty as well, she’s got a lot of character, a lot of energy and she just gets on with everyone.

"I think panto is the best way to countdown to Christmas. We all have so much fun and we bring in the Christmas energy together.

“It makes me so excited and I’m excited to explore Mansfield as I’ve never been here.”

Joseph said: “This show has a great family feel in the cast which I think will be transferred into the performance.

“I did this show about 15 years ago as a dancer so it’s nice to be able to come back and do the same show as a Prince.”

Completing the cast are Hayley Burroughs, Denise Coppen, Willie Coppen, Emily Dyer, Simeon Dyer, Kieran DuMont and Ben Holmes as the Seven Dwarfs.

Performances run from Saturday, November 22, to Wednesday, December 31, and with almost 24,000 tickets already sold, the theatre advises booking soon to secure your seats.

Visit www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk/panto or call the Box Office on 01623 633 133.

