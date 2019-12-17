Meet Santa this Christmas Eve in return for donation to Skegby teen's cancer fund

A caring Mansfield Woodhouse fundraiser is arranging for Santa to visit five families on Christmas Eve, in return for donations to an appeal to help a Skegby teen fight cancer.

Seventeen-year-old Jacob Fradgley recently received the devastating news that the rare cancer he has successfully fought – Metastatic Ewing Sarcoma – had returned.

Jacob Fradgley with his mum Sammy Fradgley and sister Leah Keighley.

Young Jacob, an aspiring tank driver in the army who is also a member of the cadets, has battled the cancer since mid-2018 and thought it was beaten; until he was told weeks ago that it has relapsed.

Now his mum, Sammy, and family and friends have launched a £5,000 appeal to help them allow Jacob to make memories with his family, including his six-year-old sister, Leah Keighley.

And a Mansfield Woodhouse fundraiser, Yvette Price-Mear, who has been raising charity funds for 45 years, has dedicated her annual Christmas fight to Jacob’s heartfelt cause.

She said: “Over the past 45 years I’ve acquired the contacts of many wonderful people; most impressive is Santa Claus himself!

Santa Claus could be visiting your child on Christmas Eve.

“In our community we are all pulling together to help Jacob make some incredible memories with his loved ones.

“Obviously Christmas Eve is Santa’s busiest day of the year. Despite that – and before he loads his sleigh – he’s going to make a personal visit to five Mansfield children.

“Between 1pm and 5pm Santa has kindly offered to make a house visit and chat to the children, have photographs, read ‘The Night Before Christmas’ and present them with a framed certificate to prove he has been.

“Santa will visit the five highest bidders who will offer to make a kind donation to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jacob-fradgley

“If you would like your children/grandchildren to enjoy this, please email me with your bid at price-mear@ntlworld.com

“Please supply your name, address, contact number and the details of your little ones.

“At midnight on December 22, the offer will close; then on Monday the five highest bidders will be asked to pay into the JustGiving fund. Once that is paid then I will contact the winners to arrange Santa’s visit.

“Because of the logistics / traffic on Christmas Eve, Santa will regretfully have to make his offer to families within a five-mile radius of Mansfield.”