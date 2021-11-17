Meet Santa and enjoy fireworks at this year's Christmas lights switch-on in Eastwood

An image captured at the lights switch-on event back in 2019.

This year’s light switch-on event will take place on Tuesday, November 30, after being cancelled last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The lights will be switched on at 7pm outside Eastwood Library, followed by a fireworks display at 8pm.

Children can enjoy a Santa’s Grotto, which will be set up in the Scargill Walk Car Park from 5.30pm to 8pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Christmas lights in Eastwood back in 2019.

There will also be fairground rides in Iceland car park.

A special Christmas market is set to be held from 5.30pm in DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum’s secret garden.

Many small businesses will be on hand with stalls selling a range of treats and Christmas gifts.

The entire event is completely free to enter for everyone.

But broxtowe Borough Council has advised people not to attend if they are feeling unwell.

A spokesperson said: “For the safety of everyone, please do not attend this event if you have any symptoms of Covid-19.

“We encourage everyone to conduct a lateral flow test before the event if possible.”

Road closures will be in place across the town from 6pm to 9pm.

Nottingham Road will be closed from its junction with A608 Derby Road to its junction with Plumptre Way.

Victoria Street will be closed from its junction with Nottingham Road to its junction with Scargill Walk.