McDonald's reveals more details on plans for new Kirkby restaurant

McDonald’s has submitted improved plans for a new restaurant in Kirkby.

The vacant site is situated off Lane End, opposite the train station and a local supermarket and if approved, the plans will deliver a new McDonald’s restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, as well as 36 on-site parking spaces, including three accessible spaces, two EV charging spaces and cycle storage.

After reflecting on feedback from residents, and working closely with council officers, McDonald’s has revised the scheme and submitted a new planning application to Ashfield District Council.

The proposals now enhance the setting of the key gateway location, by reflecting local character and providing a more attractive frontage on Lane End.

An artist's impression of the proposed new McDonald's restaurant, off Lane End, Kirkby

The position of the restaurant has been relocated to the south-west of the site to accommodate the new access road, while avoiding areas of flood risk and increasing the distance between the drive-thru and residential properties on Erewash Street.

The revised proposals also include a bespoke design two storey restaurant building which reflects the location of the site as a key gateway to Kirkby town centre.

Changes have also been made to the access of the site following discussions with highways officials at Nottinghamshire County Council and a new direct point of access from Lane End will be used as opposed to the original plans to access the site off the unnamed carriageway to the East.

The plans would provide a significant economic boost to the local area, creating up to 80 new jobs in the restaurant including both full and part time positions and supporting 195 direct full time equivalent jobs during construction.

The proposals would generate around £51,000 in business rates every year, some of which can be used by Ashfield District Council to fund key services.

Ben Spratt, senior acquisitions surveyor, said: “We are pleased to have been able to take on board public and consultee feedback while developing these new plans.

“These improved proposals transform a vacant site into a new, modern McDonald’s restaurant, helping to enhance food choices for residents.

“The creation of a new restaurant will also deliver significant job opportunities for local people and provide welcomed investment into Kirkby's economy.”